Deputies: Florence County man stabbed, killed another person after argument

FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Florence County in October of 2020.

Roman Vega Armeno, 50, was arrested after deputies say he used a sharp cutting instrument to stab and kill someone after an argument on October 31 at a home in Florence County.

Armeno is charged with murder and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

