Deputies: Florence man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a man after they say he robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Around 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Carl Allen, 41, is accused of entering a convenience store on South Irby Street and demanding money from the store clerk at gunpoint, according to authorities.

Allen is also accused of telling the clerk he had a bomb and if all the money from the register wasn’t turned over to him he would blow it up.

Deputies said Allen then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was found walking in the area. No bomb was found.

Allen was charged with armed robbery and false information about a bomb threat. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.