Deputies: Florence man arrested after bomb threat made to FDTC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested after Florence County deputies say he made a bomb threat to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Shemor Jackson, 24, was arrested Thursday after deputies say he called a bomb threat into the administration f Florence-Darlington Technical College’s main campus located on West Lucas Street.

The threat caused the shutdown of campus for several hours while the Florence County Sherriff’s Office Special Response Team cleared the buildings, deputies said.

Jackson was charged with one count of making a bomb threat, first offence, and one count of unlawful use of a telephone.

Under South Carolina laws, making a bomb threat is a felony punishable with no less than a year and no more than 10 years. Unlawful use of a telephone is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no less than $100 and no more than $500 or imprisonment for no more than 30 days.

Jackson was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $2,760 surety bond.

