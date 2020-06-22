Deputies: Florence man assaults deputy while resisting arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies arrested a Florence man on an outstanding warrant for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

James Clayton Estridge, IV, 21, is said to have physically assaulted a deputy who was attempting to serve a civil pick-up order on or about May 12, according to the arrest warrant.

Deputies say as Estridge was being placed in the back of the deputy’s vehicle for transport, he became disorderly, kicking the door and striking his head on the window of the vehicle.

When the deputy attempted to secure Estridge to prevent him from injuring himself, Estridge is said to have bitten the deputy twice on the right arm and struck the deputy on the nose with his head, according to the deputy.

Estridge was released from the Florence Count Detention Center on Sunday, after posting bond, however the amount of bond was not in the record.

