FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he sexually assaulted a minor family member.

Amos Lorenzo Myers, 41, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of incest.

Around late February and early March, Myers is accused of committing sexual battery on a 15-year-old family member, according to police.

Myers is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.