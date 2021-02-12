Deputies: Florence man shot a person, hit another car while fleeing from shoplifting incident

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies have arrested a man they say shot a gun at another person and struck another vehicle with his while fleeing the scene.

On Jan. 20, deputies responded to the area of 904 South Cashua Drive in Florence, after calls of shots fired and a hit-and-run, according to deputies.

Marquavious Jon’Te Perkins-Cooper, 19, is accused of shooting a gun at another person, striking them in the arm, while fleeing a store after shoplifting, according to authorities.

Perkins-Cooper is then said to have struck another vehicle in the parking lot while attempting to drive away, according to deputies.

Perkins-Cooper is charged with attempted murder and hit-and-run. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.