Deputies: Florence man tried to cut 3 people, threatened a deputy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a man after they say he tried to cut three people and threatened the life of a deputy.

On Friday, deputies responded to the area of Price Road near Florence for calls of a fight, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned Tyler Williams, 30, was involved in a fight when he swung a knife at three people, attempting to cut them, according to authorities.

Williams is also accused of threatening the life of a deputy who responded to the situation, according to deputies.

Williams charged with public disorderly conduct, three counts of assault and battery first degree and threatening the life of a public employee. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $16,350 surety bond.