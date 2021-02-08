Deputies: Florida middle school teacher had sex with student

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A Florida middle school teacher is in jail after authorities said she had a two-year sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Hayley Close Hallmark on Friday and charged her with lewd and lascivious conduct with a student by an authority figure. She is being held without bond in Okaloosa County Jail.
The student, now 17, confided with a high school teacher about the relationship with Hallmark.
The teacher then reported it to the school resource officer on Thursday.
The student told an investigator that the relationship started in Aug. 2017 when she was in eighth grade and eventually became physical a year later.
