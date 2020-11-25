Deputies: home invaders who shot man in chest in Scotland County believed to know victim

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are now saying a man who was shot in his home following a home invasion in Scotland County is believed to know the people who shot him.

Around 2:37 a.m. Scotland County deputies responded to calls of a man being shot at a home on Carriage Circle in Laurinburg, according to SCSO.

Suspects kicked in the front door of the man’s home and demanded an undisclosed item before firing multiple shots, striking the man in the chest area, SCSO said.

The suspects then, according to deputies, left the scene with the item. They were driving a dark colored small SUV, according to authorities.

The victim was taken for medical attention where he is still receiving care at this time, according to deputies.

Detectives said they have determined this was not a random home invasion, and it is believed the suspects and victim have knowledge of each other.

Evidence collected at the scene includes dispensed shell casings, surveillance videos, witness statements, hard rock white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a detailed description of possible offenders, bullet fragments collected from the victims body and other unlisted items, according to deputies.

Authorities are still investigating as evidence at the scene is being processed.