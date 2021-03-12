Deputies in Florence County ask for help in finding man who suffers from dementia

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has dementia.

Joey Marion Graham is 65 years old. He lives on Rae Street in the Lake City area. He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday. He was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants and a black and grey long-sleeve shirt.

Joey Marion Graham (Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Graham is asked to immediately contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for Apple or Android devices. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 888-CRIME-SC (888-247-6372). Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 from Crime Stoppers.