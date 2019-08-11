Deputies in Florence search for a missing man

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Florence man.

Investigators said Div’yon Tirrell Williams, of Pepper Tree Road, Florence, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Williams is 24 years old, approximately 5’10” and weighs about 230 pounds. News 13 is working to get a photo of Williams.

Family members state that Williams has diminished mental capabilities.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377.

