Deputies in Robeson County search for suspects in arcade armed robbery

MAXTON (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an arcade in Maxton.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the Skills Games Arcade in reference to an armed robbery. The arcade is located at 12809 Hwy 501 S., Maxton.







The suspects entered the location and stole an undisclosed amount on money before fleeing the scene in a burgundy Acura. The first suspect is described as a black male weighing about 250 pounds and 5′ 10″ in height. The second suspect is described a black female weighing about 125 pounds and 5’4″ in height.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.