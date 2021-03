Shooting on Harrell Road near Lydia Shooting on Harrell Road near Lydia (Photo by News13 photographer)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating after calls of a shooting early Monday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Harrell Road near Lydia for calls of shots fired.

There is no word on if there were any injuries or if anyone has been arrested. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.