Man’s body found in Pawleys Island by woman walking dog

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBWT) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Pawleys Island area.

Thursday morning, officials were notified after they say a woman found the body of a white male at the end of a Georgieville community road near a line of woods.

The coroner has been called to the scene, but the man has not yet been identified. Count on News13 for updates.

