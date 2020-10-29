Deputies investigate after woman found dead outside Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marion County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a store Thursday morning.

Crews were called just before midnight to a store on Highway 378 where a woman was found dead in a car with evidence of foul play, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Richardson has not ruled a cause of death at this point in time. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Viewers told News13 there have been deputies on scene since early this morning. We have reached out to the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for more information.

