Deputies investigate deadly shooting at mobile home park near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Robeson County Friday night, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Deputies said the shooting happened at Pine Log Road Mobile Home Park on NC 72 west of Lumberton.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
