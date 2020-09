DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on 1418 E. McIver Road, southeast of Darlington.

Deputies say no suspects have been identified.

The store appeared to be open at 6:45 p.m.

