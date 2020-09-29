Deputies investigate overnight shooting in Latta that injured adult, child

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight that injured an adult and a child.
The shooting occurred at a residence in Latta and is currently under investigation, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the DCSO.
This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NC woman accused of false imprisonment after neighbor’s child found in her apartment
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Meghan McCain gives birth to first child, gives her patriotic name
- Analysis: Team meeting helped Panthers bond, record 1st win
- Hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies