Deputies investigate overnight shooting in Latta that injured adult, child

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight that injured an adult and a child.

The shooting occurred at a residence in Latta and is currently under investigation, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the DCSO.

This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

