Deputies: Woman shot at repo man outside South of the Border

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies are investigating a shooting situation at South of The Border Thursday.

A repo company followed a women from North Carolina to South of the Border, where she stopped at a Sunoco gas station, according to deputies.

The repo men approached the woman and were able to repo her vehicle, but she climbed into their car and found a firearm, according to authorities. She then began firing at the men.

There have been no reported injuries, and the woman was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center

Details are limited at this time and the woman’s name has not been released yet. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.