Deputies investigate shooting in Florence County this afternoon

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Florence County that happened Monday afternoon.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said there is an active investigation in the area of the 300 block of Oliver Road near Florence. Several deputies are at the scene as of 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Joye says there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information is available since the investigation is in the early stages. The sheriff expects to release more information later today.

