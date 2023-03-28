FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was stabbed Tuesday night, Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed to News13.
The incident happened on North Bethel Road in the Scranton Community of Florence County, Joye said.
No other information was immediately available.
