FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a motel that injured one person.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the shooting happened on the second floor outside of a room at the Fairview Inn on Lucas street near the I-95 interchange.

Witnesses say the victim was shot once and taken to the hospital.

