Deputies: Johnsonville man fired a gun into a vehicle, fled scene

FLORENCE CO, S.C (WBTW) – Florence County deputies have arrested a man they say fired a gun into a vehicle and then fled the scene.

On March 9, deputies responded to the area of Mill Branch Road near Johnsonville for calls of shots fired into a vehicle, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they were told by the victim that Rico Anthony Linen, 45, made verbal threats to them while at a store on Lake City Highway.

When the victim left the store and returned to his vehicle, Linen is alleged to have followed them and shot a gun into the rear of the vehicle, according to deputies. Neither the victim nor a passenger in the vehicle were injured.

On March 12, a Johnsonville Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Five Points Superette but the vehicle did not stop for the blue lights, according to Nunn.

After a short vehicle pursuit, Linen attempted to flee on foot before he was caught, according to authorities.

After a search of his vehicle, Linen was found to be in possession of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, an additional controlled substance and a handgun.

Linen was charged with two counts of attempted murder, various drug charges, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.