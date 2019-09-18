Live Now
Day 7 of Sidney Moorer retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis

Deputies looking for “person of interest” after burglary in Brandon Woods area of Florence County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florence County, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County say they need help from the public to identify a person of interest in a burglary investigation.

Investigators released surveillance video of the person they are trying to identify. According to deputies, the burglary happened at a home on West Court in the Brandon Woods subdivision. No one was home at the time of the break-in.

Investigators say the surveillance video shows the person of interest walking past the residence at about the same time the break-in. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the person’s identity or the vehicle shown in the video to call them at 843-665-2121 ext. 377. Or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with News13 for the newest information about this investigation online, and on-air. Download the WBTW News13 App here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: