Deputies looking for “person of interest” after burglary in Brandon Woods area of Florence County

Florence County, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County say they need help from the public to identify a person of interest in a burglary investigation.

Investigators released surveillance video of the person they are trying to identify. According to deputies, the burglary happened at a home on West Court in the Brandon Woods subdivision. No one was home at the time of the break-in.





Investigators say the surveillance video shows the person of interest walking past the residence at about the same time the break-in. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the person’s identity or the vehicle shown in the video to call them at 843-665-2121 ext. 377. Or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

