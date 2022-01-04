Deputies looking for women who tried to pay with counterfeit money in Murrells Inlet

PROVIDED | GCSO | Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify two persons of interest in a counterfeit money case.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify two persons of interest in a counterfeit money case.

A clerk at Hurricane Liquor in Murrells Inlet said two women gave him three $50 bills to make a purchase, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the clerk tested the bills and found discovered they were fake. The money was returned, and the women left the store.

If you recognize the women, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.