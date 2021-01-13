Deputies: Lumberton man found dead in ‘attempted home invasion’

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after a person was shot in what they are calling an attempted home invasion.

Around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of West Carthage Road in Lumberton in reference to a person being shot, according to deputies.

When they arrived, deputies found Sylvester Hunt, 34, dead at the front entrance of the home, according to deputies. No charges are being filed against the homeowner.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are limited at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: