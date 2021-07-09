Deputies: Man arrested in April 10 murder of Darlington County man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies have arrested a man they say is connected to the April murder of a Darlington County man.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Marquese Jett for the April 10 murder of Wilbert Brown, 45, of the Dovesville community, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the shooting, Jett is accused of shooting Brown multiple times, killing him, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.