Deputies: Man arrested in Myrtle Beach, charged in double murder of his NC parents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN) – A 53-year-old man is facing charges after his mother and father were found shot to death on Sunday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in NC said.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., deputies went out to a house on Olivia Way in Selma for a wellbeing check on Stephen Boggs Sr., 72, and his wife Brenda Boggs, 71.

Neighbors told deputies that the couple had not been seen for about two months and all attempts to contact them were unsuccessful, deputies said.

Stephen Boggs Jr (J Reuben Long Detention Center)

Neighbors also told deputies that they saw the Boggs’ son coming and going from the house frequently.

When deputies entered the house, they found the bodies of the Boggs, along with the family dog, deputies said.

Deputies said it looked like the couple had been dead for quite some time.

An autopsy revealed that the couple had been shot.

Further investigation showed that there was recent activity on the couple’s finance account in Myrtle Beach.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office found the Boggs’ son, Stephen Boggs Jr., at a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Stephen Boggs Jr. was taken into custody in Horry County on charges of concealment of death of both of his parents, deputies said.

When Stephen Boggs Jr. returns to Johnston County, he will be charged with the murder of his parents, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

