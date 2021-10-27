Deputies: Man died in Bennettsville night club shooting after assaulting security guard

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have identified a man they say assaulted a security guard at a night club and was shot in self-defense.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to The Hut Night Club on Ellison Court to calls of a shooting.

When they arrived, the owner of the club told them while he was closing down and cleaning up, Toran Simmons, who was banned from the bar, came in wanting a drink.

The owner told Simmons he was not allowed in the club because of an incident that had happened a a few weeks prior, and asked him to leave, according to authorities.

Simmons began to leave, but then turned and began assaulting the security guard, according to deputies.

Witnesses tried to pull Simmons off of the guard but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

The guard, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled out his gun and shot Simmons twice, according to deputies. Simmons died as a result of his injuries.

The guard turned over his gun to law enforcement and was taken into custody for questioning. After reviewing evidence, the guard was released without charges.

An autopsy is being conducted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the case is still under investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.