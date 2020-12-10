Deputies: Man fatally shot in Scotland County home

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating Thursday after a man was shot at a home in Scotland County.
Scotland County Deputies say around 1:15 a.m. a man was shot at a home on Lee Mill Road in the Laurinburg area. The man later died from his wounds, according to Captain Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
