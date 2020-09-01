Deputies: man fired shots into home, participated in robbery with dangerous weapon

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted by Robeson County Deputies in a robbery with a dangerous weapon and a home being shot into, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:47 a.m. on September 1, deputies responded to Strawberry Ln., Lumber Bridge in reference to a robbery with a dangerous weapon and a residence being shot into, deputies said.

During the robbery, deputies say a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade and black 6 X12 utility trailer were both stolen.

Michael Darrel Smith, 34, of St. Pauls is wanted in relation to the incident. is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and felony larceny, according to authorities.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

