HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning.

The victim was found in the area of Patrick Highway and Home Avenue near Hartsville early Wednesday, according to Darlington County Sherriff James Hudson.

The victim appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Their name has not been released at this time.

Details are limited in this ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.