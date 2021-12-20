Deputies: Man injures wife, fatally shoots daughter before being found dead in South Carolina home

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man shot his wife and daughter in their home in Boiling Springs Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Homestead Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found Laquanda Brannon outside the home and she had suffered gunshot wounds to her right arm and torso area. She was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies learned that Arthur Brannon lll, 43, had shot his wife Laquandra before locking himself and their 23-year-old daughter, MiAysha Brannon, 23, inside the home.

The sheriff’s office negotiators were called to the scene to try and speak with Mr. Brannon, according to the sheriff’s office. However, they received no response from Mr. Brannon and SWAT team members made entry into the home where they found Mr. Brannon and his daughter both deceased.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Arthur Brannon III fatally shot his daughter.

This incident is believed to have been a domestic dispute that turned violent, officials said.