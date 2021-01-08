Deputies: Man sent to hospital with cuts in New Year’s Day stabbing, 1 in custody

HALLSBORO, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after Columbus County deputies say he stabbed another man on New Year’s Day.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, deputies were dispatched to Sam’s Pit Stop at 4236 Sam Potts Highway in reference to a male with a stab wound, according to deputies.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man who had injuries on his chest, arm and leg, according to authorities. He was transported to the hospital.

Deputies were able to locate video surveillance for the area and identified two suspects and a suspect vehicle, according to deputies.

The footage, according to deputies, showed the victim sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by James Clewis, 29, who struck him in the face.

The victim then exited his vehicle while Clewis continued to assault him, according to deputies.

Deputies located Clewis and he was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

While being booked, Clewis denied having any illegal substances before being searched. Deputies discovered a cigarette box containing cigarettes and Suboxone strips hidden inside of Clewis’ buttocks, according to deputies.

Clewis was then charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and misdemeanor possession of tobacco by an inmate. He received a $63,500.00 secured bond.

Investigation into the case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.