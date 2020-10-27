Deputies: Man spotted stealing catalytic converters at SC used car lot shot in the leg by business owner

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a shooting that happened off Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say a man was attempting to steal catalytic converters at a used car lot when the owner caught the thief and shot him in the leg.

Deputies say there were several catalytic converters on the ground which had already been removed from some vehicles.

They say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories