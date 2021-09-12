Deputies: Mother and child shot while driving in Pembroke, child in critical condition

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night in Pembroke.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies were sent to the 80 block of Darell Drive in reference to two people being shot while traveling in their vehicle while on Moss Neck Road according to authorities.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The mother was treated for non life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for her injuries. The child’s medical condition is listed as critical.

Investigators are actively conducting interviews and have persons of interest. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.