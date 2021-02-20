Deputies: one person in critical condition after shooting in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigates after one person was shot in Pembroke.
Deputies say it happened Saturday at approximately 6:22 pm.
Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is listed in critical condition.
Investigators said they are actively interviewing witnesses and a person of interest.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
