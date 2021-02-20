Deputies: one person in critical condition after shooting in Pembroke

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team belted five home runs on the day and the pitching staff combined to allow just three hits as the Gamecocks clinched the season-opening series with a 12-5 win over Dayton Saturday afternoon (Feb. 20) at Founders Park. Wes Clarke had two of the five home runs, going 3-for-4 with five RBI. Braylen Wimmer, Colin Burgess, and Brady Allen each had a home run. Wimmer's was a two-run shot in the second while Burgess and Allen had solo blasts. Brannon Jordan started the game on the mound for Carolina. He went four-plus innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs with four walks and four strikeouts. Andrew Peters picked up the win in relief, pitching two hitless innings with three strikeouts. Wimmer joined David Mendham with two hits on the day, part of an 11-hit attack for the Garnet and Black. Dayton got as close as 6-5 in the fifth and had runners on second and third with two out, but Josiah Sightler got Jay Curtis to strike out to end the threat. Peters, John Gilreath and Will Sanders then went four hitless innings to preserve the win.