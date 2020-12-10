Deputies: Robeson County man charged with murder after dead body found in car along side of road

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man was arrested after deputies say they found a dead body in a car along the side of the road.

Around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to calls of a deceased man being found in a vehicle on the side of the road in the area of McKinnon Lane in St. Pauls.

When officials and deputies arrived on scene, Terrell Lilly, 34, was found found dead, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested Earl A. Sinclair, Jr., 27, and charged him with second degree murder in relation to Lilly’s death.

Sinclair was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.