Deputies say father shot son after argument at Scotland County gas station

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – An argument between a father and son in Scotland County led to a shooting at a gas station Friday night.

Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 the pair had an argument around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cruz N Mart at 6500 Andrew Jackson Highway. This is in the Old Hundred area, northwest of Laurel Hill.

Deputies are told the father shot his adult son in the leg. The son has been taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

