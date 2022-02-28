ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Minnie Pearl Miller, 80, of Maxton, was reported missing around noon on Monday, according to deputies. She was last seen at her home around 6 a.m.

Miller was last seen wearing green pants, blue shirt and a black jacket. She is described as 5’6” in height and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.