Deputies search for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities in Brunswick County are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area.

Gregory Earl Cole was last seen possibly wearing jeans and blue hooding on Wednesday, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Cole drives a 2018 dark red Chevy Malibu with North Carolina plates. He is 69-years-old and is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs about 225 to 250 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.