Deputies search for missing Midlands teen believed to be in Myrtle Beach area

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Jessica Marie Ross is 16 years old from Kershaw County.

Depuites say she left her Lugoff home Thursday morning to go to school but she never arrived. She also never arrived at work at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road yesterday. Ross does not have a cellphone.

It is believed she planned to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area. Her boyfriend has not been located by Myrtle Beach Police yet.

According to her mother, she is without her needed medication. Deputies say she is driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius with South Carolina Tag JEM552. There is a decal for R & S Inflatables on the back of that car.

Anyone who knows where Ross could be is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Hammond at (803) 425-1512.

