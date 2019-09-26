Deputies search for suspects after convenience store robbery in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for two suspects following a robbery at a convenience store Tuesday.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Magnolia Sun-Do Kwik Shop at 11775 Highway 301 late Tuesday night for an armed robbery.

The clerk told deputies that two men in dressed in all black and wearing masks came into the store with handguns. The sheriff’s office says that the clerk was forced to open the register and that money was taken. During the robbery, the suspects also took money from two customers in the store.

The suspects left the store, driving off in a grey car believed to be an older model Subaru. They were last seen traveling north on I-95 heading towards St. Pauls.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170