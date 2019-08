GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they search for a missing man believed to be endangered.

Bradford Joseph Ward, 38, of Georgetown was last seen at his Ernestine Drive home where deputies say he made threats against himself, according to a Facebook post by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Ward is described as a 6’1″ African American who weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities.