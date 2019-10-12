Deputies locate missing Lumberton woman believed to have cognitive impairment

UPDATE: Burns has been located and is safe

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing Lumberton woman believed to have a cognitive impairment.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lou Ellen Burns was last seen in the 5000 block of Highway 74 West. She is 71-years-old, 5’5” and 140 pounds. Burns has hazel eyes and brown/grey shoulder-length hair. Burns is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, red sweater, black pants, and flip flops. Burns is driving a silver 2014 Ford Fusion with NC License Plates: PET-3175.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burns is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.