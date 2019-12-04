Deputies searching for suspect in Darlington auto body shop thefts

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating multiple thefts from an area auto body shop.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating multiple thefts of vehicle parts from Hutson Body Shop on Patrick Highway that occurred over the past few months.

Investigators have released surveillance video from the business to help identify the suspect. Investigators believe it to be one individual responsible for the multiple thefts.

If you have any information or are able to identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Chuckie Baxley at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.