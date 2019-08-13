Deputies searching for suspect in vehicle theft case

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to solve a vehicle theft case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with SC license tag number P667603 along with work-related equipment was stolen from a business located at 1209 Pamlico Highway.

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app