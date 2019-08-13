Deputies searching for suspect in vehicle theft case

News
Posted: / Updated:

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to solve a vehicle theft case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with SC license tag number P667603 along with work-related equipment was stolen from a business located at 1209 Pamlico Highway.

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: