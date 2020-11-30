Deputies seek assistance identifying woman wanted for armed robbery at CVS in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday.

Around 7:28 p.m. the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located on Second Loop Road in Florence, and demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint, deputies said. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white female wearing black pants, a green sweatshirt over a grey hoodie and a black mask over her face, deputies said. Investigators believe the suspect may have left the scene in grey in color vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call

FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

