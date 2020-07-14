Deputies seek help in locating missing Florence man

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Deputies need help locating a missing Florence man who was last seen at his home.

Allen Clifton Wilson, age 75, of Newport Drive, Florence, was last seen on Monday around 9:30 p.m., deputies say.

He is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a purple Wilson High School T-shirt with cut off blue jeans and a black U.S. Veteran’s hat.

Wilson is likely associated with a brown in color (spray painted) 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck bearing SC license tag AGM 107. According to family members, Wilson suffers from dementia and may be confused when approached.

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

LATEST HEADLINES: