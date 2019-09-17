Deputies seeking information on camper stolen from Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are seeking the public’s help regarding the theft of a camper from a residence in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say the camper went missing from a home on Old Kings Highway on August 31st.

They say the owner reported being awakened around 9:30 p.m. by a barking dog in time to see a dark-colored vehicle pulling away with the trailer toward Highway 707.





A fence was also damaged in the process. Repairs are estimated at $500.

The trailer is described as a white Coleman camper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.